Eagles CB has movement after hit by teammate

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Avonte Maddox was taken off the field on a stretcher late in the fourth quarter Thursday against the Green Bay Packers.

Maddox has movement in all extremities, the team announced. For precautionary reasons, he was sent to a hospital for further evaluation.

Teammates gathered around him while he was being tended to on the turf after being accidentally hit in the head by teammate Andrew Sendejo.

Teammates said he was joking and laughing while on the stretcher, which eased their minds as they turned their focus to the end of the game.

His replacement, Craig James, came up with a pass deflection that resulted in a Nigel Bradham interception to secure the Eagles' 34-27 win.