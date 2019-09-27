Packers WR Adams says he has turf toe injury

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Green Bay Packers receiver Davante Adams conducted his entire postgame interview with his right shoe in his hand. When asked about the toe injury he suffered late in the fourth quarter and whether it was too swollen or too painful to put his shoe on, Adams said, "I don't even want to try."

Then he limped out of the locker room with his shoe still in hand.

Adams called it a turf toe injury, one that knocked him out of Thursday night's 34-27 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles and spoiled his career-best performance.

The Pro Bowl receiver was injured on the last of his 10 catches for a career-high 180 yards and missed the final 10 minutes of the game. That included two failed series, one in which the Packers had a first-and-goal from the Eagles' 1-yard line and a second in which they had the ball at the Eagles' 3-yard line. The latter ended with Aaron Rodgers throwing an interception that clinched the game for Philadelphia.

"It sucks," Adams said. "You feel like in situations like that, you let the team down. Obviously I would've been out there if I could, but I'm in a little bit of pain, and it was tough. With a toe injury and the type of player I am -- what my game is based on is explosion and things like that, so if I can't get out there and really do my thing how I want and I'm in a lot of pain, I'm sure my teammates understand that.

"But it's tough, because I feel like those are the type of moments that I'm built for and I've been able to capitalize in bringing home a win -- or help bring home a win -- for my team in the past, so it sucks."

The Packers made a concerted effort to get Adams involved after he had only four targets and four catches for 56 yards last week against the Broncos. It worked -- by halftime, Adams had eight catches for 158 yards, 12 more yards than the entire Philadelphia offense.

"I was really looking his way all night, especially early," Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said. "I wanted to get him into the game and ... you know, it's one of those nights where, we called two-beaters and they played two[-high safeties], and we called some one-high beaters and they were playing one-high. And we had some opportunities down the field to him. I underthrew him on the one there in the fourth quarter; unfortunately, the DB made a nice play on. But I was looking his way all night."

Until Adams went down. He was in the blue injury tent next to the bench when the Packers failed to score on four plays from the 1 and watched from the sideline the rest of the game.

Adams is expected to undergo additional tests Friday, but it could help that the Packers don't play again until Oct. 6 at Dallas.

"We've got to check it out," Adams said. "They looked at it a little bit now, but we'll look at it more tomorrow and get a better idea about where I'm at."

The Packers also lost running back Jamaal Williams, who was taken to a local hospital for observation following head and neck injuries, right tackle Bryan Bulaga (shoulder), cornerback Tony Brown (hamstring), safety Will Redmond (concussion).

Packers coach Matt LaFleur said he had no updates on their conditions.