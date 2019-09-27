Victor Cruz and Rob Ninkovich both are interested to see what Patrick Mahomes will do next vs. Detroit on Sunday. (0:49)

ALLEN PARK, Mich. -- Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford surprisingly showed up on the injury report Friday with a hip injury and is questionable for Sunday's game against the visiting Kansas City Chiefs.

A source told ESPN's Dan Graziano that Stafford's issue is actually with his back; he has had problems with it in the past and it flared up again this week. The feeling is that Stafford likely will play Sunday, the source said, but the Lions plan to continue to monitor and examine him more over the weekend.

The 31-year-old Stafford had not been listed on the injury report prior to Friday and has not been sacked since Week 1 against Arizona. He was spotted in the locker room following practice but did not appear to be limited in any movement.

Stafford has completed 67 of 107 passes for 831 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions so far this season. He has started 131 consecutive games for Detroit, dating to the start of the 2011 season. He has played through injuries before, including a back ailment in 2018 and torn ligaments in the middle finger on his right hand in 2016.

All throughout, he has not missed a start.

Stafford's starting streak is the third-longest active streak among quarterbacks, behind Philip Rivers and Matt Ryan. Two weeks ago, when playing Rivers, Stafford explained being able to start as many games in row as he and Rivers have.

"I think there's a lot that goes into it," Stafford said. "Some of it is luckily being able to play through some of the stuff that you have. Sometimes you have stuff that the quarterback position can't play through. Other times you can.

"It's not like he's had however many starts and he feels awesome every time he goes out there. But he's been able to battle through that stuff and play."

If Stafford continues his streak and plays for Detroit (2-0-1) on Sunday against the Chiefs (3-0), it appears he'll be battling through yet another injury. Stafford is No. 21 on the NFL career list in passing yards (39,357) and No. 25 in touchdowns (243).

Stafford is one of four players questionable for the Lions, joining cornerback Darius Slay (hamstring), wide receiver Danny Amendola (chest) and defensive lineman Da'Shawn Hand (elbow).

Defensive tackle Mike Daniels has been ruled out after injuring a foot last weekend against Philadelphia. Slay has been limited in practice all week, while Amendola missed Wednesday and Thursday practices before working on a limited basis Friday.

Hand has yet to play this season after injuring an elbow in the preseason, but he worked out Friday without a brace on his left arm -- a possible sign of progress.