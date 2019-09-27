ALLEN PARK, Mich. -- Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford surprisingly showed up on the injury report Friday with a hip injury and is questionable for Sunday's game against Kansas City.

The 31-year-old Stafford had not been listed on the injury report prior to Friday and has not been sacked since Week 1 against Arizona. He was also spotted in the locker room following practice but did not appear to be limited in any movement.

Stafford has completed 67 of 107 passes for 831 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions so far this season. He's started 131 straight games for Detroit, dating back to the start of the 2011 season. He has played through injuries before, including a back injury in 2018 and torn ligaments in the middle finger on his right hand in 2016.

All throughout, he has not missed a start.

Stafford's starting streak is the third-longest active streak among quarterbacks, behind Philip Rivers and Matt Ryan. Two weeks ago, when playing Rivers, Stafford explained what has gone into being able to start as many games in row as he and Rivers have.

"I think there's a lot that goes into it," Stafford said. "Some of it is luckily being able to play through some of the stuff that you have. Sometimes you have stuff that the quarterback position can't play through. Other times you can.

"It's not like he's had however many starts and he feels awesome every time he goes out there. But he's been able to battle through that stuff and play."

If Stafford continues his streak and plays for undefeated Detroit on Sunday against the Chiefs, it appears he'll be battling through yet another injury while continuing to play. Stafford is No. 21 all-time in passing yards (39,357) and No. 25 in touchdowns (243).

Stafford is one of four players questionable for the Lions, joining cornerback Darius Slay (hamstring), wide receiver Danny Amendola (chest) and defensive lineman Da'Shawn Hand (elbow).

Defensive tackle Mike Daniels has been ruled out after injuring his foot last week against Philadelphia. Slay has been very limited in practice all week, while Amendola missed Wednesday and Thursday's practice before working on a limited basis Friday.

Hand has yet to play this season after injuring his elbow in the preseason, but worked out Friday without a brace on his left arm -- a possible sign of progress.