GREEN BAY, Wis. -- The Green Bay Packers don't know yet how long they will be without receiver Davante Adams and running back Jamaal Williams, but the team did receive positive news one day after their injuries in Thursday's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Williams, who was carted off the field and spent the night in a local hospital, was released Friday morning.

Adams, whose 10-catch, 180-yard night was cut short by what he called a turf toe injury, saw foot specialist Robert Anderson in Green Bay on Friday, a source said. NFL Network reported that the injury is not believed to be serious and if Adams misses time, it won't be much.

"As far as long term, it's tough to say right now," Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Friday when asked about the prognosis for Adams. "But, you know, it's going to be an opportunity, whether he's able to go or not. It's going to provide some other guys some opportunities and they're going to have to step up, and next man up."

Adams, 26, was not on the field when the Packers failed on four consecutive plays from the Eagles' 1-yard line in the fourth quarter or on the final drive, when an Aaron Rodgers' pass was broken up and intercepted in the final minute.

As for Williams, who was kept overnight for observation on his head and neck, he was said to be in good spirits after the game when teammates visited him.

"He was Jamaal; he was himself, making jokes," Packers running back Aaron Jones said. "The nurse was like, 'Let me listen to your stomach.' And he was like, 'For what? So you can hear how empty it is?' So yeah, he's perfectly fine. That's Jamaal."

Williams, 24, was not at the team facility Friday.

"He's at home now and it sounds like he's doing well," LaFleur said.

Thursday's game was the hardest the Packers have been hit by injuries this season. In addition to Adams and Williams, right tackle Bryan Bulaga (shoulder), cornerback Kevin King (groin), cornerback Tony Brown (hamstring) and safety Will Redmond (concussion) all did not finish the game.

All the time spent on the injuries Friday perhaps prevented LaFleur from contacting the NFL office for clarification on why pass interference wasn't called on Rodgers' interception at the goal line. Eagles cornerback Craig James appeared to make contact with receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling before the ball arrived.

"We have not yet, but that is something we will submit," LaFleur said.

LaFleur was befuddled after the game about why an earlier replay challenge in which there appeared to be clear pass interference on a deep ball to Valdes-Scantling in the third quarter wasn't ruled as such.

He said after the game that "it looked clear and obvious to me" and added, "I really don't know what pass interference is anymore. I'll just leave it at that."

A day later, he still sounded unclear about why he did not win the challenge.

"At the time, to be honest with you, I knew it was P.I." LaFleur said Friday. "I wasn't confident that it was going to get overturned, cause I don't know, I mean the league sends out video each week, and you know, it looks some of the other ones that have gotten overturned. But I don't know."