NFL finalizes new CBA with referees' union

The National Football League and the NFL Referees Association have reached a seven-year collective bargaining agreement, the sides announced Saturday.

The new deal runs through May 31, 2026. The current CBA was set to expire next May.

"This agreement solidifies the working partnership between the league and officials toward the common goal of developing and training the best officials in the world," said Troy Vincent, the NFL's executive vice president of football operations. "We will continue working together to provide fans, players and coaches with officiating performance that meets the highest standards demanded by the game."

Terms of the deal were not provided.

"It was a mutual and cooperative effort that took over a year and a half, and the outcome is seven years of certainty for the league and our officials," said NFLRA executive director Scott Green. "We appreciate Troy Vincent and his staff for recognizing that working together to find solutions is the best course of action to reach a long-term agreement."

The sides reached a tentative agreement last week.