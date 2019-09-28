Stephen A. Smith explains why the Steelers should consider bringing back Antonio Brown if he becomes eligible. (2:04)

Antonio Brown jabbed back at Baker Mayfield over Twitter on Saturday, after the Cleveland Browns quarterback referenced Brown in an Instagram comment.

Mayfield initially posted a photo of himself on Instagram from when he was at Oklahoma with the caption "Just some undersized Walk On ... Keep that same energy.''

After somebody responded, "Win football games. That speaks louder than these AB'ish style posts ...," Mayfield answered back with "you're right... let me call out my teammates and throw a fit about my helmet then go freeze my feet off."

Brown responded by ripping Mayfield on Twitter.

Should of never been drafted before Lamar Jackson what a big scam https://t.co/4Egf0Z05G2 — AB (@AB84) September 28, 2019

Mayfield and the Browns face Jackson and the Ravens on Sunday in Baltimore.

Brown also tweeted about Mayfield: "Sorry ass Chico keep rolling right you ain't done nothing in this league the internet only place u would ever talk too or about me; you know u get beat quick slice u up some humble pie," but later deleted the tweet.

Mayfield isn't the only NFL player that Brown has sparred with over Twitter this week. He exchanged barbs with Los Angeles Rams safety Eric Weddle.

U need some attention lil man glad I put that stuff arm in your neck in pittsburgh u deserved it Lil Weedle https://t.co/faWg7v345I — AB (@AB84) September 26, 2019

Bro I don't even know you don't call me AB that's my NFL name dummy ! I'm not on your team never been shut your mouth Jabroni https://t.co/d729eTVleh — AB (@AB84) September 26, 2019

Keep you luck duck ; listen to your team stay focus on your opponent not AB ! AB is the brand not the individual! Clearly An AB fan ! Even know about education oh realllyyy https://t.co/rP8tVxCWsP — AB (@AB84) September 26, 2019

Brown, who has been accused of sexual assault and sexual misconduct by two different women, was released by the New England Patriots last week, making him an unrestricted free agent, eligible to sign with any team. The NFL is conducting an investigation into the allegations.

He also is working on a potential grievance to recoup lost earnings from the Oakland Raiders, according to a source. Brown lost out on $30 million in guaranteed money when the Raiders cut him Sept. 7, and the NFLPA is examining various scenarios to try to return money to the player.