A deal between the Dallas Cowboys and star quarterback Dak Prescott is not close at this time, and no extension is expected in the near future, sources told ESPN.

No one doubts that a deal eventually will get done, given that Prescott wants to be in Dallas and the Cowboys want to keep him.

But a deal is not happening anytime soon, despite Cowboys owner Jerry Jones' recent claims that an extension was "imminent." This, according to sources, was never the case -- this deal has not yet gotten close to being done.

There has not been any type of setback in talks between Prescott and the Cowboys -- because a deal has never gotten close and isn't close now -- according to sources. Prescott's price isn't going down, not with the way he's playing and with quarterbacks signing deals that financially leapfrog the ones before them -- and Dallas knows it has its own protections.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes stands a strong chance of becoming the highest-paid player in NFL history this offseason, which will only give other top quarterbacks such as Prescott more leverage in negotiations.

But Dallas also could have the ability to protect its top free agents this offseason. If no collective bargaining agreement is reached this season, teams will have the ability to use a franchise and a transition tag this offseason, meaning Dallas could use one on Prescott and the other on free-agent-to-be wide receiver Amari Cooper.

However this situation works out, Prescott looks as if he's betting on himself this season, much in the same way Joe Flacco did in 2012 before he cashed in on a new contract after Baltimore's Super Bowl victory.

Prescott, 26, has spearheaded the Cowboys' 3-0 start to the season, completing a league-best 74.5 percent of his passes for 920 yards and nine touchdowns. He trails only Mahomes for the NFL lead in passing touchdowns and quarterback rating (128.0).