Adam Schefter reports on how Antonio Brown has filed a record nine grievances against the Raiders and Patriots. (0:36)

Antonio Brown's battles will shift from social media to the legal variety.

Brown is the first player in NFL history poised to file nine grievances and appeals during the same time period, league sources told ESPN.

Brown's nine appeals and grievances will be a legal battle to try to recoup as much of the $61-plus million that he believes is owed to him.

The grievances and appeals involve the following issues and sums of money:

• Fine appeals with the Oakland Raiders: $215,000

• Salary guarantees with Oakland: $29 million

• Signing bonus with Raiders: $1 million

• Oakland's unpaid Week 1 salary: $860,000

• New England Patriots' salary guarantee: $1 million

• Patriots signing bonus: $9 million

• Patriots' unpaid Week 3 salary: $64,000

• Patriots' option year in 2020: $20 million

As if that wasn't enough, if the NFL disciplines Brown and suspends him -- which is well within the realm of possibility -- Brown could appeal that as well, which would make him the first player in NFL history to have nine different appeals generated from one season.

Brown again made headlines with his social media activity Saturday when he traded jabs with Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield on Twitter. He also took shots at Patriots owner Robert Kraft and former Pittsburgh Steelers teammate Ben Roethlisberger as part of a Twitter tirade last Sunday morning.

Brown, who has been accused of sexual assault and sexual misconduct by two different women, was released by the Patriots last week, making him an unrestricted free agent, eligible to sign with any team. The NFL is conducting an investigation into the allegations.