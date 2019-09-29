NFL Week 4 live game updates: Highlights, injuries, analysis

Matthew Berry expects Daniel Jones and Kyle Allen will continue to provide strong fantasy production Sunday after impressive debuts in Week 3. (1:31)

Week 4 of the 2019 NFL season got started with the best episode of "Thursday Night Football" thus far this season, with the Philadelphia Eagles outlasting the Green Bay Packers, 34-27.

The Sunday slate boasts two pairs of unbeaten teams squaring off, and a critical NFC North showdown. Stay tuned here for highlights, injury intel and analysis. And make sure to open some extra tabs for the complete Week 4 schedule and live scoreboard.

Before the games kick off, be sure to check our fantasy football rankings and best bets.

1 p.m. ET | Fox | Spread: KC -6.5 (54.5)

Chiefs inactives: WR Tyreek Hill, RB Damien Williams, OL Greg Senat, OL Eric Fisher, OL Nick Allegretti, OL Martinas Rankin, DL Khalen Saunders

Lions inactives: CB Darius Slay, RB Paul Perkins, OG Beau Benzschawel, OL Oday Aboushi, WR Danny Amendola, DL Da'Shawn Hand, DT Mike Daniels

1 p.m. ET | CBS | Spread: NE -7.5 (42.5)

Patriots inactives: OG Caleb Benenoch, DT Byron Cowart, OT Korey Cunningham, RB Damien Harris, OLB Dont'a Hightower, QB Cody Kessler, CB Joejuan Williams

Bills inactives: WR Robert Foster, CB Taron Johnson, TE Tyler Kroft, C Spencer Long, OT Conor McDermott, RB Devin Singletary, LB Corey Thompson

1 p.m. ET | CBS | Spread: ATL -4 (46)

Titans inactives: DE Matt Dickerson, LB Sharif Finch, TE Anthony Firkser, LB David Long, OG Kevin Pamphile, CB Tye Smith, OG Aaron Stinnie

Falcons inactives: RB Kenjon Barner, OT Matt Gono, DB Jordan Miller, RB Qadree Ollison, DT Deadrin Senat, OG John Wetzel, WR Olamide Zaccheaus

1 p.m. ET | CBS | Spread: BAL -6.5 (45)

Browns inactives: OLB Genard Avery, SS Morgan Burnett, WR Rashard Higgins, OT Kendall Lamm, DB Sheldrick Redwine, CB Denzel Ward, CB Greedy Williams

Ravens inactives: QB Trace McSorley, OG Ben Powers, WR Jaleel Scott, CB Jimmy Smith, DB Brynden Trawick, DE Brandon Williams

1 p.m. ET | Fox | Spread: HOU -4 (47.5)

Panthers inactives: CB Donte Jackson, ILB Jordan Kunaszyk, QB Cam Newton, DT Kawann Short, OG Trai Turner, OG Bryan Witzmann, WR Brandon Zylstra

Texans inactives: TE Jerell Adams, LB Tyrell Adams, DB Xavier Crawford, OT Seantrel Henderson, QB Alex McGough, DE Charles Omenihu, TE Logan Paulsen

1 p.m. ET | CBS | Spread: IND -6.5 (45.5)

Raiders inactives: LB Dakota Allen, WR Dwayne Harris, OG Gabe Jackson, QB DeShone Kizer, DE Benson Mayowa, WR J.J. Nelson, OT Brandon Parker

Colts inactives: OT Le'Raven Clark, TE Hale Hentges, WR T.Y. Hilton, FS Malik Hooker, OLB Darius Leonard, DE Tyquan Lewis, RB Jonathan Williams

1 p.m. ET | CBS | Spread: LAC -15 (43.5)

Chargers inactives: K Mike Badgley, WR Travis Benjamin, TE Virgil Green, TE Hunter Henry, RB Justin Jackson, QB Easton Stick, WR Mike Williams

Dolphins inactives: OG Jesse Davis, RB Myles Gaskin, WR Allen Hurns, SS Bobby McCain, OT Keaton Sutherland, WR Albert Wilson, CB Jomal Wiltz

1 p.m. ET | Fox | Spread: NYG -2.5 (49)

Redskins inactives: CB Aaron Colvin, QB Colt McCoy, LB Cassanova McKinzy, WR Terry McLaurin, TE Jordan, C Chase Roullier, OG Brandon Scherff

Giants inactives: RB Saquon Barkley, LB Tae Davis, OLB Alec Ogletree, OG Chad Slade, OT Eric Smith, TE Kaden Smith, QB Alex Tanney

4:05 p.m. ET | Fox | Spread: LAR -9 (49.5)

4:05 p.m. ET | Fox | Spread: SEA -5 (48)

4:25 p.m. ET | CBS | Spread: CHI -2.5 (38)

4:25 p.m. ET | CBS | Spread: DEN -3 (38)