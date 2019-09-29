EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Washington Redskins rookie Dwayne Haskins is finally getting his chance. The Redskins inserted the quarterback into their game vs. the New York Giants late in the second quarter after starter Case Keenum once again proved ineffective.

Keenum completed 6 of 11 passes for 37 yards in nearly two quarters of action. He also threw an interception on Washington's first drive -- his sixth turnover in two games. Keenum also missed a wide-open Trey Quinn on the game's first play from scrimmage as well as later in the second quarter. The second one would have resulted in an easy touchdown; the first one also had a chance. He has missed on numerous open downfield targets in the first four games of the season.

The Redskins drafted Haskins with the No. 15 pick, and their desire was to keep him on the bench for most, if not all, of the season. But at 0-3 and trailing the Giants 14-0 in the second quarter, the Redskins turned to Haskins, who threw 50 touchdown passes last season at Ohio State. The Redskins had wanted him not only to learn more of the offense but also to get better at it.

Haskins completed his first two passes for a combined 15 yards. He also ran for 14 yards on a second-and-9. But he missed two throws inside the 5-yard line on his first possession as the Redskins settled for a field goal.

Haskins also threw a pick-six in the third quarter, on a 32-yard scoring return by the Giants' Jabrill Peppers.