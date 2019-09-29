        <
        >

          Oakland Raiders' Vontaze Burfict ejected for helmet-to-helmet hit

          2:27 PM ET
          • Paul GutierrezESPN Staff Writer
          INDIANAPOLIS -- Oakland Raiders middle linebacker Vontaze Burfict was ejected in the second quarter of Sunday's game at the Indianapolis Colts for unnecessary roughness.

          Burfict was initially flagged for hitting Colts tight end Jack Doyle in the head across the middle. But after the officials conferred, Burfict was ejected.

          After being hit with 13 suspensions and fines in seven seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals, Burfict came to Oakland as a free agent this offseason to reunite with defensive coordinator Paul Guenther.

          With Burfict out, Tahir Whitehead wore the "green-dot" helmet for the defense.

