Chiefs' Bashaud Breeland strolls 100 yards for TD on fumble return

Cornerback Bashaud Breeland scored about as easy a 100-yard touchdown off a fumble return as you'll ever see to put the Kansas City Chiefs ahead of the Detroit Lions 20-13 in the third quarter on Sunday.

Lions running back Kerryon Johnson fumbled near the Chiefs' goal line, but most of the other players believed Johnson was down before the ball came out. Breeland alertly picked up the ball and, with no Lions in pursuit, ran 100 yards for the touchdown. A replay review confirmed the fumble and touchdown.

Breeland's 100-yard return is tied for the second-longest defensive touchdown in Chiefs franchise history. The only longer one was a 102-yard interception return for a touchdown by Gary Barbaro in 1977 against the Seahawks.

This is the first time the Lions have fumbled twice in the red zone in the same game since Week 7 of the 2012 season against the Bears. Quarterback Matthew Stafford fumbled on third-and-goal from the Chiefs' 5-yard line with 12:15 left in the third quarter.

The Chiefs and Lions have combined to lose five fumbles in the third quarter. That's the most combined fumbles lost in any quarter of a game over the past 15 seasons.