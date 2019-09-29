Lions rookie TE Hockenson out with concussion

DETROIT -- Detroit Lions rookie tight end T.J. Hockenson was ruled out of Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs after suffering a concussion in the third quarter.

Hockenson, the No. 8 overall pick in this year's draft, tried to hurdle a Kansas City defender after making a catch in the red zone and landed hard on his head and shoulder. He was down for multiple minutes while being attended to by team doctors before being able to sit up.

He was then carted back to the locker room, appearing to be awake, alert and sitting up in the back of the cart. While he was being looked at, several Lions players on the sideline took a knee after the rough-looking injury.

Hockenson had three catches for 27 yards and a touchdown before his injury. He is the second Lions player to be ruled out for the game. Detroit starting safety Quandre Diggs was ruled out earlier in the second half with a hamstring injury.