Baker Mayfield throws short to Jarvis Landry, who shakes off a series of tackles en route to a 65-yard gain. (0:28)

BALTIMORE -- Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry left Sunday's game at the Baltimore Ravens with a concussion suffered during the second half.

Before the injury, Landry had totaled a season-high 167 receiving yards on eight receptions.

The Browns are already without starting wide receiver Rashard Higgins, who was inactive again Sunday with a knee injury.