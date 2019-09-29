Jadeveon Clowney's pick-six extends Seahawks' early lead in Arizona

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- The Seattle Seahawks acquired Jadeveon Clowney to get sacks, but they'll take pick-sixes as well.

Clowney made his biggest play yet with the Seahawks when he returned an interception 27 yards to the end zone, hauling a floating pass from Kyler Murray in with one hand. It gave Seattle a 10-0 first-quarter lead over the Arizona Cardinals.

It's the fourth interception of Murray, the No. 1 overall pick, this season. It's the first career pick-six for Clowney, whom Seattle acquired in a trade with the Houston Texans right before the season. He had one sack over his first three games with the Seahawks.

According to ESPN Stats & Information, the Seahawks are 18-0 in the past 10 seasons when they record a pick-six.