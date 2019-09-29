Mahomes' TD streak ends but Chiefs move to 4-0

Darrel Williams runs in a pair of 1-yard scores as the Chiefs improve to 4-0 with a win over the Lions. (0:25)

DETROIT -- Patrick Mahomes failed to throw a touchdown pass on Sunday for just the fourth time in his career. His streak of throwing at least two TD passes is over at 14 games, one short of the NFL record.

That sounds like a recipe for failure for the Chiefs, who in the absence of three injured offensive starters have been asking for even more from the NFL's reigning MVP. But it worked out for them on Sunday, as they came back from behind to beat the Detroit Lions 34-30 on Darrel Williams' 1-yard touchdown run with 20 seconds left.

The Chiefs also scored a controversial 100-yard touchdown on a fumble return to go ahead 20-13 in the third quarter. Lions running back Kerryon Johnson fumbled near the Chiefs' goal line on the play, but most players on the field believed Johnson was down before the ball came out. Cornerback Bashaud Breeland alertly picked up the ball, and with no Lions in pursuit, ran the length of the field for the TD.

Peyton Manning still holds the NFL record for consecutive games with multiple TD passes at 15. Mahomes had only three previous career games without a TD pass -- two in the regular season and once against Indianapolis in last season's playoffs.

However, Mahomes did become the first quarterback in the Super Bowl era (since 1966) to lead his team to multiple 4-0 starts before his 25th birthday. He finished 24-of-42 for 315 yards Sunday.

The Chiefs played without injured wide receiver Tyreek Hill, running back Damien Williams and left tackle Eric Fisher.