CHICAGO -- Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky has been ruled out of the remainder of Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings with a left shoulder injury.

The Vikings knocked Trubisky out of the game on the Bears' sixth offensive play of the afternoon when Minnesota defensive end Danielle Hunter sacked the 25-year-old quarterback for a 10-yard loss.

On the play, Trubisky's body twisted and his left shoulder hit the ground violently as Hunter pulled him down, causing the quarterback to fumble. Minnesota's Everson Griffen scooped up the ball, although a defensive holding penalty on Vikings safety Anthony Harris gave the ball back to Chicago.

Trubisky immediately went to the blue injury tent before being escorted to the locker room for further medical attention.

Veteran backup Chase Daniel replaced Trubisky and tossed a first-quarter touchdown pass to running back Tarik Cohen.

The second overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft, Trubisky started all 12 games as a rookie after taking over for ineffective Mike Glennon in Week 5, but he missed two games last season because of a right shoulder injury.

Trubisky finished last season with respectable numbers in coach Matt Nagy's system, passing for 3,223 yards and 24 touchdowns with 12 interceptions (95.4 quarterback rating) as Chicago went 12-4 and won its first NFC North title since 2010.

But Trubisky struggled to begin the 2019 season.

After lackluster performances versus Green Bay and Denver, Trubisky got back on track in the Bears' victory over the Redskins last Monday night, throwing for a season-high 231 yards and three touchdowns with one interception. Trubisky had completed 2 of 3 passes for 9 yards at the time of his injury on Sunday.

The Bears signed Daniel, who played under Nagy in Kansas City, to a two-year deal that included $7 million in guarantees prior to the 2018 season. Daniel will earn $6 million in 2019.

Daniel, 32, appeared in five games with two starts for the Bears last season.