Mile-High Minshew buys 7.51 seconds of time on crazy TD pass

DENVER -- How about a little Mile High Minshew Magic?

The jaw-dropping part of the play was that Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew somehow managed to avoid three Broncos defenders - DE Derek Wolfe, DE Adam Gotsis, and OB Bradley Chubb - who had a chance to bring him down. But the bigger "wow" moment is the fact that Minshew still managed to keep his eyes out front and found RB Ryquell Armstead in the back of the end zone beore getting hit by just as he released the ball by Wolfe. That's impressive for any quarterback but even more so by a rookie in only his third start.

It capped a 16-play drive that ate up more than 10 minutes of the third-quarter clock.

The play animlation, courtesy NFL Next Gen Stats:

Per NFL Next Gen Stats, Minshew held onto the ball for 7.51 seconds. That's the most time to throw on a passing TD this season.