          Larry Fitzgerald moves into 2nd on NFL's all-time receptions list

          7:07 PM ET
          • Josh WeinfussESPN Staff Writer
          GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Next up for Larry Fitzgerald: Jerry Rice.

          Fitzgerald, the Arizona Cardinals' star wide receiver, passed Hall of Fame tight end Tony Gonzalez on Sunday for second place on the NFL's all-time receptions list.

          Fitzgerald entered the game needing five catches to pass Gonzalez. The record-setting catch came in the fourth quarter on first-and-10 from the Cardinals' 49 with Arizona trailing 27-10. The play went for 15 yards.

          Fitzgerald now has 1,326 catches through four games in his 16th NFL season.

