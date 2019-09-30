Jameis Winston throws for 385 yards and four touchdowns as he hands the Rams their first loss with a 55-40 win. (1:20)

LOS ANGELES -- Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians wrote in big letters on the team's dry erase board this week, "Finish." After surrendering an 18-point lead at the half and losing to the New York Giants at home last week, the Bucs found themselves in a similar predicament against the Los Angeles Rams on the road Sunday.

But this time, they matched their franchise single-game scoring record to upset the defending NFC champions 55-40 and improve to 2-2 (2-0 on the road).

The Bucs jumped out to a 21-point lead and picked off quarterback Jared Goff twice before surrendering two touchdowns on back-to-back drives in the second quarter. But even as momentum swung heavily in the Rams' favor, the Bucs maintained their composure then and when Marcus Peters pick-sixed Jameis Winston in the fourth quarter, managing to do what Arians has been preaching incessantly since he got to Tampa Bay: "Bucs can't beat Bucs."

Now they get a shot at grabbing the lead in the division over the next two weeks with a trip to New Orleans and a rematch with the Carolina Panthers in London.

Jameis Winston matched a career-high four touchdowns, with two rushing touchdowns coming from Peyton Barber and Ronald Jones and former Rams defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh recovering a Shaq Barrett strip-sack, returning it for a touchdown with 1:17 to go to seal the win.

Winston connected with Chris Godwin in the end zone twice -- the first on a jump ball in the corner of the end zone and the second on a screen pass. Winston's decisiveness and the Bucs' commitment to a balanced attack running the ball helped slow the Rams' pass rush.

The Bucs scored four touchdowns on their first six possessions in the first half, but unlike last week, where they mustered just three points in the second, they didn't take their foot off the gas, scoring 20 points in the second half -- a 58-yard field goal for Matt Gay, a short pass to tight end Cam Brate, a 67-yard bomb to Mike Evans and a 21-yard field goal from Gay.

Defensively, the Bucs scored 28 points off four Goff turnovers. The first came on a deflected pass by outside linebacker Barrett that landed in the hands of safety Jordan Whitehead. The second came on third-and-4 when linebacker Lavonte David jumped a slant route. Then in the third quarter, it was inside linebacker Kevin Minter popping Goff with Barrett coming down with the ball at the Tampa Bay 43.

But they still allowed Goff to pass for 517 yards. He became the 23rd quarterback to pass for more than 500 yards in a game, and the first since Tom Brady in the New England Patriots' loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII after the 2017 season.

The Bucs were 5-for-5 in the red zone (4-for-5 on touchdowns) which was a huge point of emphasis this week after going 1-for-5 in the red zone last week.

Scoring in the red zone has been a problem this season. Heading into Week 4, the Bucs were 3-of-11 in red zone touchdowns (27.3 percent) -- 31st in the league.

It's also important to note that Gay, who missed a 34-yard field goal in what would have won the game, plus an extra point and had an additional extra point blocked last week, made all six extra points and two field goals.