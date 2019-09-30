Sources: Bengals WR Green could be out a while

Field Yates and Rob Ninkovich agree that Andy Dalton and A.J. Green's time as teammates in Cincinnati is coming to an end after this season. (0:53)

Cincinnati Bengals Pro Bowl wide receiver A.J. Green will not play Monday night against the Steelers and could be out a while as he continues to recover from preseason ankle surgery, sources told ESPN.

Green, 31, got out of a protective boot a few weeks ago and has been running and doing workouts. He is not expected to be ready, however, for the games against Arizona at home and at Baltimore, sources said.

The Bengals then have games against the Jaguars and then the Rams in London before a bye week. If the 0-3 Bengals haven't turned around their season by then, it might not make sense for Green to rush his return when free agency awaits this offseason.

On Aug. 31, Bengals coach Zac Taylor did not give a timeline for Green's return but said they expected to have him back within the first eight weeks.

Green missed seven games last season with a toe injury and finished with 46 catches for 694 yards, both the lowest totals of his career. It was the first year he didn't make the Pro Bowl in his eight-year career.