Vontaze Burfict is ejected from the game vs. the Colts due to a helmet-to-helmet hit on Jack Doyle. (0:25)

Oakland Raiders linebacker Vontaze Burfict has been suspended for the rest of the 2019 season for his helmet-to-helmet hit Sunday on Indianapolis Colts tight end Jack Doyle, the league announced.

Burfict was ejected in the second quarter of the Raiders' 31-24 win. He was initially flagged for hitting Doyle in the head across the middle. But after the officials conferred, Burfict was thrown out.

The league said that Burfict will be not be paid during the suspension, which covers the postseason as well. The league cited his repeated violations of unnecessary roughness rules.

NFL vice president of football operations Jon Runyan wrote a letter to Burfict explaining the decision.

"There were no mitigating circumstances on this play," the letter said. "Your contact was unnecessary, flagrant and should have been avoided. For your actions, you were penalized and disqualified from the game. Following each of your previous rule violations, you were warned by me and each of the jointly-appointed officers that future violations would result in escalated accountability measures. However, you have continued to flagrantly abuse rules designated to protect yourself and your opponents from unnecessary risk."

Burfict's history Vontaze Burfict's season-long suspension for his helmet-to-helmet hit on Jack Doyle is the fourth league-imposed ban of the linebacker's career. Year Games PEDs 2018 4 Illegal hit 2017 3 Illegal hit 2016 3

Burfict's agent, Lamont Smith, told ESPN's Josina Anderson that the veteran linebacker will appeal the suspension and that he expects the appeal to be heard this week. Smith also told Anderson that he believes "the 12-game suspension is excessive and the play that triggered the suspension was a football play."

The 29-year-old Burfict received 13 suspensions and fines in seven seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals before signing with the Raiders as a free agent this offseason. Two of the suspensions were for illegal hits, totaling six games.

In Burfict's first season with the Raiders, he was named a team captain.

"It's a tough decision, it's a tough call. I think it was a flag," Raiders coach Jon Gruden said Sunday. "It was very well-documented that the league was going to review those plays this year in New York City. So that's what happened and I'll wait to hear what their reasoning was. But it was a penalty, he went in there with his head down, it was called and, unfortunately for us, it was an ejection."