Bradley Chubb has a torn ACL and will miss the remainder of the season, an injury that is a "huge loss" for the winless Denver Broncos.

Broncos coach Vic Fangio confirmed that Chubb, the fifth overall pick in the 2018 draft, suffered the season-ending loss in Denver's 26-24 loss Sunday to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

"It's a huge loss," Fangio said Monday. "He's a tempo setter, a great person, a great leader."

Chubb left the game twice -- first for a calf injury, then for the knee injury -- before returning to the lineup to close out the contest.

"He played that last series pretty damn well," Fangio said Monday. "[He] had some pretty good pass rushes ... he was as surprised as anybody this morning when he woke up."

Chubb spoke at his locker after the game and made no reference to his knee. The second-year linebacker has 20 tackles, one sack and one forced fumble this season for the Broncos (0-4).

ESPN's Jeff Legwold contributed to this report.