The Arizona Cardinals have released veteran safety D.J. Swearinger, the team announced Monday.

Swearinger had been with Arizona since last December after the Cardinals claimed him off waivers from the Washington Redskins.

The Redskins had released Swearinger two days after he ripped defensive coordinator Greg Manusky's playcalling in a loss at Tennessee. Before his release, Swearinger had been warned about making critical remarks about the team.

Swearinger, 28, started the Cardinals' first four games this season and made 28 tackles, with one pass defensed. However, he struggled in coverage and had allowed a passer rating of 145.3 on passes thrown against him, according to Pro Football Focus.

The seven-year veteran has 14 interceptions, 40 passes defensed and 386 tackles in 94 career games with the Cardinals, Houston Texans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Redskins.

In corresponding roster moves, the Cardinals re-signed A.J. Richardson to the practice squad and put fellow receiver Johnnie Dixon (hamstring) on the practice squad injured reserve list.