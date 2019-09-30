The Arizona Cardinals are releasing veteran safety D.J. Swearinger, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Swearinger has been with Arizona since last December after the Cardinals claimed the safety off waivers from the Washington Redskins.

The Redskins had released Swearinger two days after he ripped defensive coordinator Greg Manusky's playcalling in a loss at Tennessee. Before his release, Swearinger had been warned about making critical remarks about the team.

Swearinger, 28, had started the Cardinals first four games this season and made 28 tackles with one pass defensed. However, he had struggled in coverage this season and had allowed a passer rating of 141.3 on passes thrown against him entering Sunday's game, according to Pro Football Focus.

The seven-year veteran has 14 interceptions, 40 passes defensed and 386 tackles in 94 career games with the Cardinals. Houston Texans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Redskins.