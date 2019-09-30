FRISCO, Texas -- Tests confirmed that Dallas Cowboys Pro Bowl left tackle Tyron Smith suffered a high right ankle sprain in Sunday's loss to the New Orleans Saints, but the injury does not appear as severe as the club initially thought, according to a source.

Smith's availability for this weekend's game against the Green Bay Packers is not yet known, but it does not appear that he will miss a prolonged period of time -- as can be the case with high ankle sprains.

Smith suffered the injury on the first play of the Cowboys' final, ill-fated drive when he was rolled into from behind as Dak Prescott was being sacked by David Onyemata. Smith was able to walk to the sideline before being taken to the locker room on a cart.

Cameron Fleming took over and will be called upon if Smith is unable to play Sunday against the Packers.

Smith has missed three games in each of the last three seasons due to injuries after missing just one game in his first five seasons. He has been dealing with a back issue at different times the past few years.

Pro Bowl defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence suffered a bruised right shoulder late in the New Orleans loss, but it is not expected to keep him out this week. He had offseason surgery on his left shoulder. The Cowboys fear backup safety Kavon Frazier suffered a torn pectoral muscle, but depending on the location of the injury he could avoid surgery and return after rehab.