Party bust: Vendor charges $724 for two beers

Fans know beer is expensive at NFL stadiums, but not this expensive. A vendor at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium was arrested Sunday for charging a fan $724 for two beers during the Dolphins-Chargers game.

Nathaniel Collier faces two felony charges for his alleged scam, according to court records.

According to the Miami Herald, police reported that the 33-year-old walking vendor took a customer's credit card to charge the person for two beers -- which can set you back about $20 at the stadium. Collier, however, used a personal card reader and charged $724.

The suds crime fell flat when the customer received an alert from the bank that included not only the excessive charge but also Collier's name.

Collier was arrested and has been fired by Rocket Man, an independent contractor that works at the stadium. The fan reportedly received a full refund.

Collier faces charges of third-degree grand theft and possession of a skimming device. He was being held on a $10,000 bond.