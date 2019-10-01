Sources: Union mulls potential AB grievances

Adam Schefter reports on how Antonio Brown has filed a record nine grievances against the Raiders and Patriots. (0:36)

The NFL Players Association was scheduled to hold a conference call to determine how to proceed on Antonio Brown's potential grievances, and decisions on how the union will proceed are expected in the next couple of days, sources tell ESPN's Dan Graziano.

Brown's grievances and appeals are part of a legal battle to try to recoup more than $61 million he believes is owed to him.

Brown is the first player in NFL history poised to file nine grievances and appeals during the same period of time, league sources tell ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Brown lost out on $30 million in guaranteed money when the Oakland Raiders cut him Sept. 7. A source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler that Brown is working on filing a grievance to try to recoup that money.

Among items under consideration: three fines levied by the team, his unpaid Week 1 salary, his base salaries of $14.625 million and $14.5 million for 2019 and 2020, and a $1 million signing bonus as part of his three year, $54 million deal signed in March.

In addition, ESPN's Chris Mortensen has reported Brown will file a grievance over $10 million from the New England Patriots, who signed Brown after the Raiders released him but cut him Sept. 20.

Brown is under investigation by the NFL after one woman made sexual assault allegations against him, and another accused him of sexual misconduct and intimidation. There's a chance he remains without a job until the NFL decides whether or not to suspend him.