Texans sign 15-year veteran safety Mike Adams

Veteran safety Mike Adams' NFL career will continue into a 16th season.

Adams signed with the Houston Texans on Tuesday. He had recently worked out for the team.

The Texans waived tight end Jerell Adams in a corresponding move.

Adams, who turned 38 in March, started all 32 regular-season games the past two seasons for the Carolina Panthers after joining the organization in 2017. He wanted to remain with the Panthers for one more season but Carolina opted to re-sign free agent Eric Reid to fill Adams' role as strong safety and rely on younger players such as Rashaan Gaulden, a second-year player out of Tennessee at free safety.

Adams, a Pro Bowl selection with the Indianapolis Colts in 2014 and '15, came into the league with San Francisco in 2004 as an undrafted free agent out of Delaware. He started 10 games his second season and has 149 starts over the course of his career.

The New Jersey native was sixth on the Panthers in tackles last season with 75, but tops among its defensive backs. He also had three interceptions, second on the team to then-rookie cornerback Donte Jackson.

He has 30 interceptions in his career.

Before signing Adams, the Texans had four safeties on the roster: starters Justin Reid and Tashaun Gipson and backups Jahleel Addae and A.J. Moore.

Reid, a third-round pick in 2018, has been dealing with a shoulder injury this season, but played 100% of the snaps in Sunday's loss to the Panthers.

The Texans have allowed an average of 259 passing yards per game through Week 4, which ranks 21st in the NFL.

ESPN's Sarah Barshop and David Newton contributed to this report.