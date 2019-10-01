Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver John Ross is still getting tested and visiting with doctors, but he's expected "to be down a few weeks" after sustaining a shoulder injury in Monday night's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, a source confirmed to ESPN.

The third-year receiver was knocked out of Cincinnati's 27-3 defeat after he was slammed to the turf in the fourth quarter, with his right shoulder sustaining most of the impact. He had three catches on six targets for 36 yards on a night when the offense managed only 175 total yards.

NFL Network first reported that Ross is expected to miss multiple games with the injury.

The Bengals' first-round pick in the 2017 draft is in the midst of his most productive season yet. Through four games, he has 16 catches for 328 yards and three of the team's five receiving touchdowns.

Ross opened 2019 with two 100-yard receiving performances. However, in the past two games, he and the rest of the Bengals' offense have been limited. Cincinnati (0-4) is 30th in offensive points per game and 29th in yards per play.

This will be the third straight season in which Ross will miss multiple games because of injury.

Ross had a shoulder injury in college that required surgery and forced him to miss the offseason training program during his rookie year. He was put on injured reserve for the final four games of the season. In 2018, the former Washington standout missed three games with a groin injury.

With Ross out, the Bengals will be down two starting wide receivers. A.J. Green has not played this season as he recovers from ankle surgery, and ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday that he could remain out for a while.