          9:24 AM ET
          Jamison Hensley
          OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- The Baltimore Ravens signed inside linebacker Josh Bynes, who will be remembered for making the final tackle that sealed the team's 34-31 Super Bowl victory over the San Francisco 49ers in February 2013.

          On a free kick in the final seconds, Bynes made his only tackle of the game by bringing down Ted Ginn Jr. close to midfield after the 49ers returner had broken a few tackles. Bynes tossed Ginn to the ground in front of the Ravens' sideline, which erupted in celebration.

          Bynes, 30, has totaled 332 tackles and 3.5 sacks in his eight-year career. He started 11 games last season for the Arizona Cardinals.

          The Ravens are looking to upgrade the inside linebacker position on a struggling defense, which ranks No. 27 after giving up 500 yards in consecutive games. Baltimore added inside linebacker L.J. Fort on Monday.

          Bynes takes the roster spot of Tim Williams, a 2017 third-round pick who was waived Tuesday.

