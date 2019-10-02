JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew will be limited in Wednesday's practice because of the knee injury he suffered in Sunday's victory over Denver, and cornerback Jalen Ramsey won't practice at all because of the back injury that kept him from playing against the Broncos.

Coach Doug Marrone said the team will take a cautious approach with Minshew's right knee and that backup quarterback Josh Dobbs, who was acquired from Pittsburgh in a trade on Sept. 9, will get first-team reps in practice.

"I think you've always got to be careful," Marrone said. "And I think that's probably the best way. I think we've just got to do a good job and be careful. He'll be limited today. Anytime someone shows up on the injury report I think you just have to be mindful of it.

"I don't think he can just come out here and just go, 'Hey, everything's fine. Everything's great.' I just think we have to be careful leading up to the game."

Minshew was hurt on the first play of the Jaguars' game-winning drive when he was hit low by linebacker Todd Davis. He got up limping but stayed in the game and led the Jaguars to the Denver 15-yard line to set up Josh Lambo's game-winning 33-yard field goal.

Ramsey hasn't practiced since the Jaguars' 20-7 victory over Tennessee on Sept. 19. He missed one day with an illness, sat out another with the back injury, then left the team to go home to Nashville for the birth of his second child. Ramsey rejoined the Jaguars last Saturday and flew with them to Denver but did not play.

"Talking to Jalen today, basically it's a day-to-day type thing," Marrone said.