The Cincinnati Bengals placed wide receiver John Ross on injured reserve Wednesday with a shoulder injury suffered Monday night.

The Bengals said the injury was to the sternoclavicular joint in Ross' right shoulder.

Bengals coach Zac Taylor said Ross' injury has a recovery time frame of six to eight weeks. By rule, he must be on injured reserve for eight weeks before he could return.

The third-year receiver was knocked out of Cincinnati's 27-3 loss to Pittsburgh on Monday night after he was slammed to the turf in the fourth quarter, with his right shoulder sustaining most of the impact. He had three catches for 36 yards on six targets on a night when the offense managed only 175 total yards.

The Bengals' first-round pick in 2017, Ross is having his most productive season. In four games, he has 16 catches for 328 yards and three of the team's five receiving touchdowns.

Ross opened 2019 with two 100-yard receiving performances. However, in the last two games, he and the Bengals' offense have been limited. Cincinnati (0-4) is 30th in offensive points per game and 29th in yards per play.

This will be the third straight year Ross will miss multiple games because of injury.

Ross had a shoulder injury in college that required surgery and forced him to miss the offseason training program before his rookie year. The issue was cited as he was put on injured reserve for the final four games of the season. In 2018, the former Washington standout missed three games with a groin injury.

With Ross out, the Bengals will be down two starting wide receivers. A.J. Green has not played this season as he recovers from ankle surgery. Green's timetable to return is still unknown.

The Bengals signed wide receiver Stanley Morgan from their practice squad Wednesday to fill Ross' roster spot.

ESPN's Ben Baby contributed to this report.