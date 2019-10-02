FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Atlanta Falcons coach Dan Quinn deflected a question about his job security following a 1-3 start and said he has no plans to make a coordinator change as his team prepares to visit the Houston Texans.

Asked directly how he feels about his job security at this point, Quinn responded: "Well, I'd say I honestly work on how our team improves. I spend most of my time thinking that way. How do we do it better? How can we tweak this? How can we work that? How do we feature the guys in the best way? So any time I would spend away from that would be 100 percent not productive for me.

"I've always coached to win. So that's what I end up doing, that's where I focus all my time: just improving our technique."

Quinn took over as defensive coordinator this season, and there is no reason to believe he would relinquish the role despite his team's defensive struggles. The Falcons are allowing opponents to convert 51 percent on third down and 60 percent in the red zone while surrendering 24.8 points per game.

The Falcons were supposed to have a high-powered offense with Dirk Koetter back as coordinator. However, scoring is down to 17.5 points per game, despite the Falcons ranking second in the league in passing at 312.5 yards per game. Koetter's offense ranks 27th in rushing at 70.3 yards per game, despite Koetter insisting he wants to be a run-first unit.

But Quinn said he has no immediate plans of moving on from Koetter when asked if he'd be willing to make a change at coordinator midseason.

"No, I'm happy with where we're at," Quinn said.

It's the second straight year that Quinn's team has started 1-3, despite optimism about being a contender heading into the season. The Falcons are 18-18 since appearing in the Super Bowl during the 2016 season. They play at NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday for the first time since blowing a 28-3 lead in a 34-28 overtime loss to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI.

"If it was February and we were playing New England, that would be an interesting story," Quinn said. "But for me right now, we're going back to a building and going to try and get our football right. Fair question to ask, but for us, it is only about right now."