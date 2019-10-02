KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Tyreek Hill was scheduled to return to practice for the Kansas City Chiefs on Wednesday, less than four weeks after he injured his collarbone and sternum in a Week 1 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

It would be unlike the Chiefs to rush Hill into Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts at Arrowhead Stadium, but coach Andy Reid was noncommittal about the receiver's status for the game.

Hill got a good report on his most recent shoulder checkup, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter, and the Chiefs want to see how he looks at practice and will not rush him back.

Hill was running routes and catching passes in a T-shirt and shorts during early warm-ups prior to last week's game against the Detroit Lions.

"I don't think it will take long at all,'' quarterback Patrick Mahomes said when asked how long it would take to work Hill back into the offense. "We worked all offseason and obviously in training camp and everything like that. ... Just having him out there and being able to just pick up where we left off will be something that will be easy to do.

"I'm glad to have him out here this week and kind of get back to throwing to him again.''

The Chiefs (4-0) have hardly missed Hill, who left the Week 1 game late in the first quarter. Kansas City is tied for the NFL lead with 33.8 points per game.

But the Chiefs will welcome Hill back whenever he returns to the lineup.

"Obviously, the attention that he gets, how explosive he is,'' Mahomes said when asked what the Chiefs have missed without Hill. "He obviously can take a little shovel pass and take it to the house. He's a guy defenses have to game plan for. Defenses have to account for him with maybe one or two guys to try to figure out a way to stop him, which helps everybody else out.

"Having him back, when he gets back, we'll be able to utilize him and these other guys to really [accelerate] our offense and take it to another level.''

Starting running back Damien Williams was also scheduled to return to practice. He hadn't practiced or played since a Week 2 win over the Oakland Raiders because of a bruised knee.