EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley was on the practice field Wednesday, running and cutting 10 days after suffering a high ankle sprain against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Coach Pat Shurmur would not rule out Barkley for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings, although it is highly unlikely he plays.

Barkley worked on the side field with a trainer while his teammates practiced. "I don't know yet. I don't know yet," Shurmur said when given the opportunity to rule out his star running back for this week.

Barkley is not expected to play, according to multiple sources. His eyes are on the following week, when the Giants visit the New England Patriots on Thursday night.

It's still likely the Giants will play it safe with their top playmaker. The original timetable for Barkley's injury was set at four to eight weeks.

"Some people's doctors had him eight weeks," Shurmur said. "Not my doctors."

The Giants (2-2) haven't put a timetable on his recovery. They don't intend to, either.

"Doesn't matter. We'll just see," Shurmur said. "I mean, it's one of those things -- we'll see how fast he comes back."

Barkley left Tampa on crutches and in a walking boot. He told ESPN over the weekend that he ditched the walking boot and was taking it day to day.

"Good start," Barkley said.

Shurmur added Wednesday that Barkley said he "felt good." The running back was not available for comment.

Barkley's latest step was getting on the field Wednesday.

"He's progressing," Shurmur said.

The Giants aren't going to rush this, even if Barkley has overcome the odds before. He had a similar injury during his freshman year at Penn State, when he missed two games over three weeks.

The next step is to see how Barkley feels after running and cutting. They'll progress from there.

"I think we're just gonna see where he's at," Shurmur said. "He's out there moving around. I've seen him moving around. I guess this is the first opportunity for you guys too, so that's probably why it's a point of interest."

Wayne Gallman is expected to fill in until Barkley returns. Gallman had 118 total yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 24-7 victory over the Washington Redskins.