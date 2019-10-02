FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- The New England Patriots plan to place veteran kicker Stephen Gostkowski on injured reserve, a league source confirmed to ESPN, and the club had a handful of kickers in for workouts Wednesday.

The Boston Globe first reported the decision to place Gostkowski on IR.

Gostkowski, who has been the team's kicker since 2006, missed four extra points in the team's 4-0 start. He was 7-of-8 on field goal attempts.

He also handled the team's kickoffs, and he was tied for second in the NFL with 21 touchbacks. Rookie punter Jake Bailey, who also has experience with kickoffs, could now take over those duties.

This will mark the first time since 2010 that the Patriots have had a kicker other than Gostkowski. That was the season Gostkowski landed on injured reserve due to a thigh injury, and the team signed veteran Shayne Graham to fill the void.

Veteran Kai Forbath and first-year player Elliott Fry, who was beaten out by Eddy Pineiro for the Chicago Bears job, are two of the notable available free agents at the position.