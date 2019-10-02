Stephen A. Smith enjoyed the Cowboys' loss to the Saints and cites Dallas' offensive struggles as the main reason for the outcome. (1:15)

FRISCO, Texas -- Coming off a game in which he was held to 35 yards on 18 carries by the New Orleans Saints, Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott can't wait for Sunday's matchup against the Green Bay Packers.

"You definitely take it personally, because we didn't expect to go out there and only put up 10 points," Elliott said. "You've got to take it personally, but you've also got to take what you've learned from the game and move on. We're on to a new opponent, a new team this week, and it's a different obstacle, so we've just got to figure out the best way to overcome this one."

Elliott's 35 yards were the third fewest he has gained in a game in his career. He followed up his 8-yard outing against the Denver Broncos in 2017 with 80 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries in a win against the Arizona Cardinals. In 2018, the Washington Redskins limited him to 33 yards on 15 carries, which was followed by 61 yards on 17 carries in a loss to the Tennessee Titans.

The Packers are allowing 142.3 yards per game on the ground through four weeks.

"Some teams have had some good running games against them, but we've got to go out there and play our football," Elliott said. "I'm not really too focused on them, just focused on us and going out there and getting better as a team and getting a W."

Elliott could be running behind a line that looks different from the first four games.

Left tackle Tyron Smith did not practice Wednesday because of a high right ankle sprain that will likely keep him out Sunday. Right tackle La'el Collins did not practice Wednesday because of a sore back, but he is expected to be OK to play. Right guard Zack Martin was limited Wednesday because of a lingering back injury.

Without Smith, Cameron Fleming would start at left tackle. Left guard Connor Williams moved to right tackle in practice with Xavier Su'a-Filo at guard.

"It's a long football season; there are going to be injuries," Elliott said. "The great thing about this offensive line is they're really good from top to bottom. There's a lot of depth. So, I mean, I've got of a lot of faith in it -- all those guys in that room."

Even with the poor outing against New Orleans, the Cowboys have the fifth-ranked run offense (145.5 yards per game). Center Travis Frederick said he expects the Packers to copy some of what the Saints did, but mostly the Cowboys are to move on from that loss.

Martin even stole a line from Patriots coach Bill Belichick.

"Obviously we didn't execute like we wanted to," Martin said, "but that's behind us and we're on to Green Bay."