Uncle Rico of "Napoleon Dynamite" evaluates Gardner Minshew and then competes against the Jaguars QB to see who can throw a football farther. (6:40)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are benefiting from Minshew Mania on the field -- and now they're hoping to benefit off it as well.

The team is counting on the rock star status of rookie quarterback Gardner Minshew -- as well as his headband and mustache -- to help pack TIAA Bank Field by offering what it's calling the Minshew Mini Pack.

It's a package of tickets to the team's next two home games -- New Orleans on Oct. 13 and the New York Jets on Oct. 27 -- that includes a bandana, mustache and the opportunity to get a photo taken on the field wearing the gear. Ticket prices range from $41 to $600.

Join the mania with the Minshew Mini Pack.



Purchase tickets for our games against the Saints and Jets and get:



◾ Bandana

◾ Mustache 👨🏻

◾ On-field 📸 with your gear — #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) October 2, 2019

Minshew has been the biggest surprise in the NFL this season. He replaced injured starter Nick Foles in the first half of the season opener and ranks sixth in the league in passer rating (106.9) and completion percentage (69.4). He led the Jaguars to a come-from-behind victory in Denver last Sunday and nearly did the same at Houston in Week 2.

People also have embraced Minshew's wardrobe -- jorts, headband and aviators -- and his 1970s-style mustache. T-shirts featuring Minshew are popping up around Jacksonville and there apparently has been a resurgence in mustaches among Jaguars fans.

Gardner Minshew gained legendary status after just one season at Washington State -- and it was earned on the field and off. Daniel Dunn/Icon Sportswire

And inside the building, too. Five members of the team's equipment staff are sporting Minshew mustaches.

Minshew hasn't been impressed, though. "Too many," he said. "There's a lot of bad mustaches out there now."

Just wait until the next home game.