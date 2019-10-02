THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. -- Los Angeles Rams starting inside linebacker Bryce Hager has been ruled out for Thursday night's division game against the Seattle Seahawks because of a shoulder injury, according to the team's injury report.

Safety Taylor Rapp is doubtful because of an ankle injury.

In Hager's absence, Troy Reeder, an undrafted rookie from Delaware, is expected to start. Backup safety Marqui Christian is anticipated to assume Rapp's role if he is unable to play.

Reeder, who made the roster largely due to his special teams effort, was inserted last Sunday in a 55-40 loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after Hager was sidelined because of a stinger. He finished with two tackles.

"I'll say really one good thing, he went in the game," Rams coach Sean McVay said about Reeder, "It wasn't too big for him. He didn't really make any mental mistakes. He was a true professional for a young player, so I thought that part was good."

Hager's absence leaves the Rams thin at linebacker. Second-year pro Micah Kiser was a projected starter alongside Cory Littleton during training camp, but he suffered a pectoral injury during a preseason game that landed him on injured reserve.

Rapp, a rookie from Washington, suffered an ankle injury in the third quarter against the Bucs. Rapp has played a rotational role in a secondary that includes safeties Eric Weddle and John Johnson III and cornerbacks Aqib Talib, Marcus Peters and Nickell Robey-Coleman.

"We could look at doing some different packages, but I think you'll see an increased role for Marqui," McVay said. "He did a nice job stepping in the other day."