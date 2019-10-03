Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon gets some serious hang time with Sam Alipour as he takes an incredible zip lining trip at Skull Canyon. (3:27)

Melvin Gordon is "definitely" going to be part of the Los Angeles Chargers' game plan Sunday against the Denver Broncos and could be the team's starting running back, coach Anthony Lynn said Thursday.

Although the Chargers "don't want to overdo it" with Gordon, who returned to the team last week after an extended holdout, Lynn told SiriusXM NFL Radio that the two-time Pro Bowler will have a role Sunday against Denver.

"He's getting more work [in practice] this week, and he's definitely going to have a workload this week, but not too big," Lynn said. "I want to work him in, but I don't want to overdo it."

Gordon ended his 64-day holdout last Thursday when he reported to the Chargers and was active last Sunday against the Miami Dolphins.

But even though Los Angeles had just two other healthy running backs on its game-day roster -- Austin Ekeler and Troymaine Pope -- Gordon did not play in Sunday's 30-10 victory.

Lynn acknowledged Thursday that Gordon would have played against Miami only in "an emergency situation" and emphasized the Chargers will be conservative in their approach to his playing time against Denver.

"I can't give him 50 snaps come Sunday," Lynn said. "I think that's way too many.

"We have a package for him -- a role for him in this game. He may even start this game. But we're going to see how he looks at the end of the week and go from there."

Ekeler has been outstanding as the Chargers' primary running back over the first four games, scoring a league-leading six touchdowns while rushing for 220 yards and hauling in 24 receptions for 270 yards. He is fifth in the NFL in yards from scrimmage (490).