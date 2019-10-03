OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Baltimore Ravens safety Earl Thomas said he's "on the same page" with defensive tackle Brandon Williams after a heated exchange following Sunday's 40-25 loss to the Cleveland Browns.

"We talked about it," Thomas said Thursday. "I just want him out there. He's a Pro Bowler. We're better when he's out there. I was a little frustrated."

Williams was not available for comment Thursday.

According to NFL Network, Thomas entered the training room when Williams was getting dressed and expressed frustration over Williams being inactive. The argument didn't get physical because players and staff members quickly stepped in, according to the report.

Williams was added to the injury report Saturday with a knee issue, and he was scratched after not being able to do much in pregame warmups. Ravens coach John Harbaugh said he wouldn't describe it as an injury but added, "It's just something that he has to deal with."

With Williams sidelined, Baltimore gave up a season-worst 193 yards rushing, including an 88-yard touchdown run by Nick Chubb -- the longest run ever allowed by the Ravens.

"I just wanted to see what was going on with him because I know he had practiced earlier in the week," Thomas said. "I didn't know [he was injured]. It just kind of hit me out of the blindside. But hopefully, he'll play this week."