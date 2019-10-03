Wide receiver Stefon Diggs said he hasn't requested a trade from the Minnesota Vikings, but he did not lessen any speculation about his future with the team by saying there is "truth to all rumors."

"I haven't communicated anything," Diggs said Thursday when asked whether he has formally requested to be traded. "The conversations I've had [with the Vikings] have only been about team and trying to have success on the field."

Diggs did say, however, that he is unsure whether his agent has asked the Vikings to trade the star receiver.

"I haven't spoke to him about it," Diggs said. "You've got to talk to him."

Diggs also said on multiple occasions that there is "truth to all rumors," in response to questions about recent reports that he is frustrated with the Vikings' offensive struggles and wants to be traded.

Diggs, who has has 13 catches on 19 targets for 209 yards and one touchdown this season, missed practice Wednesday for a non-injury related reason.

In the Vikings' first four games of the 2018 season, Diggs had 44 targets, 27 catches and 311 yards. This season, however, he has struggled to be a consistent part of the offense outside of a handful of catches that boosted his stats when Minnesota trailed in Chicago.