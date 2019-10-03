Giants' Barkley keeps running, not ruled out

Bobby Carpenter doesn't see the Giants making the playoffs this year, so he doesn't think it's a good idea to have Saquon Barkley practice this soon after injuring his ankle. (0:43)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley "felt good" after a second straight day of running and even got to open up and cut a bit more than the previous day as he recovers from a high ankle sprain.

Barkley was officially listed on the injury report as did not practice. He worked on the side with a trainer and seemed to be moving well.

"Got to to do a little bit more. Felt good," Barkley said Thursday. "But like I said, focus on the Vikings and focusing on tomorrow and attacking tomorrow."

The Giants (2-2) again didn't rule him out for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings.

"He'll be doing a little bit more each day," coach Pat Shurmur said. "We'll just bring him back as quickly and as smartly as possible."

Shurmur went as far as to say he thought it was realistic that Barkley could return this week. That still seems highly unlikely.

Barkley was evasive with his answers on a projected return. He smirked when asked the first time about how close he was to getting into a game. He then sidestepped questions about a timeline for the injury.

Initial reports put Barkley's absence at 4-8 weeks. Barkley was taking handoffs on the side and cutting at near full speed 11 days later.

"It feels good to get back out there with my teammates," he said. "We've been having a great week of practice. Just got to continue to get better. Got one more day to attack it on the field to prepare ourselves best for the Vikings."

A return next week on Thursday night against the New England Patriots is more likely than this Sunday. But even that might be a stretch with a short week.

Barkley praised the work he has done with the Giants' medical and training staff (and his own personal trainers and physical therapists) and said he would trust their decision about when he can return to practice and games.

"I wouldn't say I would fight it," he said.

It still might befit the Giants to be cautious with their star running back, even if he's a magical healer.

Barkley had a similar injury (a high ankle sprain) during his freshman year at Penn State and missed two games and three weeks. He believes a lot of being able to heal so quickly is mental.

"My mindset is not going to change from the day I got hurt," Barkley said. "I wasn't going to allow myself to take a negative approach to it. I'm a big believer with healing a lot of it is mental, too."

Barkley had his right ankle crushed while being tackled in the second quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He spent the second half of the game in a boot and on crutches. An MRI and a second opinion revealed and confirmed a high ankle sprain, which seemed to indicate a significant absence.

The quick return to the practice field didn't seem to shock Barkley. He seemed to almost expect it.

"I don't know. It is surprising to y'all?" he said. "Me, personally, I feel a lot of it is mental. I told you guys the same way I attack the field, same way I attack the weight room I'm going to attack the training room and rehab. I think I've been doing that."

It has Barkley on the verge of a return.