FRISCO, Texas -- La'el Collins missed his second straight day of practice Thursday because of a back injury, but the Dallas Cowboys right tackle will play Sunday against the Green Bay Packers, according to a source.

With left tackle Tyron Smith expected to miss the game with an ankle injury, having Collins in the lineup is a big boost to an offensive line that could have faced serious revamping. Cameron Fleming will replace Smith in the lineup, and had Collins been unable to play, the Cowboys were contemplating moving left guard Connor Williams to tackle with undrafted rookie Brandon Knight as the backup.

"I trust that offensive line, wherever they fill in," quarterback Dak Prescott said. "But it's about trusting the whole offense, trusting the plays, trusting the players around me, and if I'm focused on one person is in for this guy, then I'm going to be late on a read or I'm going to miss something here or miss something there. For me, it's about focusing on my job, my 1/11th and go out there and execute it."

Collins has started 36 straight games at right tackle and battled through back tightness late last season. Fleming made three starts for Smith last season.

The Cowboys will also welcome back defensive lineman Tyrone Crawford (hip) and wide receiver Michael Gallup (knee) after they missed the past two games with injuries. Gallup was the Cowboys' leading receiver in the first two games and has been able to practice the past two days. Nose tackle Antwaun Woods could need another week to return from his sprained knee suffered in Week 2.