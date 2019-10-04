Todd Gurley II scores two rushing touchdowns for the Rams in the third quarter. (0:40)

SEATTLE -- The Los Angeles Rams wasted no time Thursday night establishing the run with Todd Gurley II, a game plan that appeared to be a drastic turnaround from their first four games of the season.

In a 30-29 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, Gurley rushed for 51 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries, though he lost a fumble in the red zone. He also caught three passes for 6 yards.

Gurley's 18 touches fell short of a season high for the fifth-year pro, who had 19 touches in a Week 2 victory over the New Orleans Saints. His 15 carries also fell one carry short of his season high of 16, also established against the Saints.

However, Gurley's two touchdowns marked his 15th career game with multiple rushing touchdowns, the most in Rams history passing Eric Dickerson.

The performance by Gurley, and Sean McVay's decision to establish him early, comes after months of questions and scrutiny -- dating back to last season's playoffs -- about the health of his left knee and his decline in usage.

Gurley rushed for 9 yards on the Rams' opening play, but he was dropped for a 5-yard loss on his ensuing carry. According to ESPN Stats & Information research, Gurley had two rushes on the opening drive of the first four games combined this season.

Gurley rushed for 31 yards on six carries through two possessions. Last Sunday, he rushed for 16 yards on five carries throughout the entire game, and going into Thursday's game, Gurley had a combined 35 scrimmage yards in the first quarter for the Rams this season, according to ESPN Stats & Information research.

In the second quarter, at the Seahawks' 20-yard line, Gurley rushed for 3 yards but was stripped by Seahawks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, who also recovered the ball. The turnover was Gurley's fifth-career lost fumble as a rusher.

On the opening drive of the third quarter, Gurley capped a six-play, 75-yard scoring drive with an 8-yard run into the end zone. At the end of the quarter, he rushed for a 1-yard score.

Backup Malcolm Brown rushed for 3 yards on one carry.