New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings as he continues to recover from a high ankle sprain, the team announced Friday.

Although he hasn't officially practiced with the team this week, Barkley has been working out on the side. He said he "felt good" after running on Thursday and even got to open up and cut a bit more than he did the previous day.

Wayne Gallman, who had 118 total yards and two touchdowns against the Redskins last week, will get the start for the second straight week.

Coach Pat Shurmur had gone as far as to say on Thursday that he thought it was realistic that Barkley could return this week.

Initial reports put Barkley's absence at four to eight weeks. Barkley, who was injured in Week 3, was taking handoffs on the side and cutting at near full speed 11 days later.

A return next week on Thursday night against the New England Patriots is a possibility.

The Giants also ruled out linebackers Alec Ogletree (hamstring) and Tae Davis (concussion) and listed linebacker Lorenzo Carter (neck) as questionable.

