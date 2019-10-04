Louis Riddick is frustrated with how the Redskins are handling the development of rookie QB Dwayne Haskins. (1:00)

Washington Redskins coach Jay Gruden said Colt McCoy will start at quarterback Sunday against the New England Patriots.

McCoy has been inactive so far this season as he recovers from multiple surgeries to repair a fractured right fibula.

The 10-year veteran is 7-20 in career starts and has a win over the Patriots in 2010 when he was with the Cleveland Browns.

Case Keenum, who has started all four games this season for the winless Redskins, is in a protective boot and has not practiced this week. He injured his foot in Week 3 against the Bears.

Rookie first-round pick Dwayne Haskins came on in relief for an ineffective Keenum against the New York Giants last week and struggled.