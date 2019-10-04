Victor Cruz thinks the high-powered Ravens offense will be too much for the Steelers to handle in their Week 5 matchup. (0:53)

While running back James Conner said he expects to play Sunday, wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster's status is more unclear.

The Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver said he's questionable for the AFC North showdown against the Baltimore Ravens after doing the "bare minimum" in Friday's practice.

"Just trying to get the plays down and make sure I know what I'm doing," Smith-Schuster said of his practice involvement.

Offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner said the Pro Bowler injured his toe -- the same toe hurt in the season opener against the New England Patriots -- early in Monday night's game but predicted Smith-Schuster would play Sunday.

"I don't have any feeling that he wouldn't be back with us," Fichtner said Thursday. "He gutted it out, and I was really proud of him."

Playing with the injured toe, Smith-Schuster registered just 15 receiving yards against the Cincinnati Bengals, his lowest total in a regular-season game in which he had at least one reception.

Meanwhile, Conner, who injured his ankle against the Bengals, participated in Friday's final practice and expects to be ready to go Sunday.

"Just got to rest it a couple days and be smart," Conner said of his ankle. "Calmed down a little bit. I was able to practice today, feel good. I got some good mental reps in, physical reps."